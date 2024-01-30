ED questions Tejashwi Yadav for over eight hours in land-for-jobs scam case
Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over eight hours in a money laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate questioned RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for more than eight hours on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case. The development came a day after the agency quizzed his father Lalu Prasad Yadav about an alleged land-for-jobs scam. Opposition leaders meanwhile asserted that the BJP’s top leadership was ‘afraid’ and targeting them by ‘misusing’ the central probe agencies.
Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the ED office in Patna amid heavy security deployment on Tuesday morning as a large number of RJD supporters raised slogans. The former deputy chief minister was quizzed for more than eight hours — leaving the premises after 8 pm. Reports quoting sources indicate that his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However details about the interaction remain elusive at present.
(With inputs from agencies)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!