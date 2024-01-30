 ED questions Tejashwi Yadav for over eight hours in land-for-jobs scam case | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 30 2024 15:59:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.70 -0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.00 -2.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.45 -2.83%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.20 -0.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 859.25 2.19%
Business News/ Politics / News/  ED questions Tejashwi Yadav for over eight hours in land-for-jobs scam case
Back Back

ED questions Tejashwi Yadav for over eight hours in land-for-jobs scam case

 Livemint

Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over eight hours in a money laundering case.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in the alleged Land-for-Jobs scam case (Photo: Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)Premium
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in the alleged Land-for-Jobs scam case (Photo: Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The Enforcement Directorate questioned RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for more than eight hours on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case. The development came a day after the agency quizzed his father Lalu Prasad Yadav about an alleged land-for-jobs scam. Opposition leaders meanwhile asserted that the BJP’s top leadership was ‘afraid’ and targeting them by ‘misusing’ the central probe agencies.

The agency had filed a prosecution complaint against several members of the Yadav family at the beginning of January in connection with the scam. It alleges that the former Chief Minister's kin — Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti and Hema Yadav — received land parcels for nominal amounts as a bribe.

The ED probe was initiated on the basis of a CBI FIR that accuses former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav of indulging in corrupt practices. The case pertains to the appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009. The CBI chargesheet asserts that the candidates were asked totransfer land as a bribe in return for the jobs.

Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the ED office in Patna amid heavy security deployment on Tuesday morning as a large number of RJD supporters raised slogans. The former deputy chief minister was quizzed for more than eight hours — leaving the premises after 8 pm. Reports quoting sources indicate that his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However details about the interaction remain elusive at present.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 30 Jan 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App