ED questions Tejashwi Yadav for over eight hours in land-for-jobs scam case

The Enforcement Directorate questioned RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for more than eight hours on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case. The development came a day after the agency quizzed his father Lalu Prasad Yadav about an alleged land-for-jobs scam. Opposition leaders meanwhile asserted that the BJP’s top leadership was ‘afraid’ and targeting them by ‘misusing’ the central probe agencies.

The agency had filed a prosecution complaint against several members of the Yadav family at the beginning of January in connection with the scam. It alleges that the former Chief Minister's kin — Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti and Hema Yadav — received land parcels for nominal amounts as a bribe. The ED probe was initiated on the basis of a CBI FIR that accuses former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav of indulging in corrupt practices. The case pertains to the appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009. The CBI chargesheet asserts that the candidates were asked totransfer land as a bribe in return for the jobs.

Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the ED office in Patna amid heavy security deployment on Tuesday morning as a large number of RJD supporters raised slogans. The former deputy chief minister was quizzed for more than eight hours — leaving the premises after 8 pm. Reports quoting sources indicate that his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However details about the interaction remain elusive at present.

(With inputs from agencies)

