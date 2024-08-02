‘ED raid being planned on me over Chakravyuh speech on Budget 2024, waiting with open arms’ claims Rahul Gandhi

  • Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, said he would, however, welcome the Enforcement Directorate with ‘chai and biscuits.’

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated2 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM IST
‘ED raid being planned on me over Chakravyuh speech on Budget 2024, waiting with open arms’ claims Rahul Gandhi
‘ED raid being planned on me over Chakravyuh speech on Budget 2024, waiting with open arms’ claims Rahul Gandhi(PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on August 2 that the Enforcement Directorate is planning to raid him following his ‘Chakravyuh’ speech during the discussion on the Budget 2024. Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, said he would, however, wait for the central probe agency with ‘chai and biscuits.’

‘Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned," Gandhi said in a post on X, perhaps, referring to Home Minister Amit Shah by ’2 in 1.' 

Speaking in Lok Sabha on July 29, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government had stabbed the middle class in the front and the back with announcements in Budget 2024 amid an ‘atmosphere of fear’ across the country.

“Waiting with open arms @dir_ed …..Chai and biscuits on me,” Gandhi said in the post tagging Enforcement Directorate X handle.

Also Read | ‘I feel how I felt when my father died’: Rahul visits landslide-hit Wayanad

Gandhi invoked the Chakravyuh metaphor from the Mahabharata to target the ruling party. Chakravyuh(a labyrinth of fear)was a battle formation that led to the death of Arjuna's son, Abhimanyu. Gandhi said the country is trapped in Chakravyuh, which is represented by the lotus symbol that PM Modi wears on his chest. He noted that the Chakravyuh was used to trap Abhimanyu.

Gandhi spoke amid furore by Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) lawmakers over his remarks about Chakravyuh of 6 people that, he said, has trapped the country.

"I expected that this budget would weaken the power of Chakravyuh. However, the sole aim of this budget is to strengthen the framework of big businesses, monopoly businesses, and political monopolies, which destroy democratic structures. This Chakravyuh has attacked the MSMEs through Demonitisation, GST, and Tax terrorism," Gandhi said in Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi named entities that had India in this Chakravyuh. Upon drawing flak from the speaker Om Birla, he said he would remove NSA, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani's names from it.

Also Read | BJP backstabbed the middle class in Budget 2024, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Chakravyuh controlling India has three controlling powers. They are the idea of monopoly capital, the political monopoly, and you may say, Deep State, the agencies – CBI and ED,” he said.

Earlier after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Bugdet 2024 in the Lok Sabha on July 23, Gandhi, MP from Raebareli, lashed out at PM Modi's government, calling the Budget 2024 a ‘kursi bachao’ Budget ‘favouring’ BJP allies and cronies.

“Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets,” the Raebareli lawmaker wrote on X soon after Sitharaman presented the Budget.

Gandhi referred to significant allocations to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh- the two state governments governed by BJP allies, the JD-U and the TDP.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM IST
HomePoliticsNews‘ED raid being planned on me over Chakravyuh speech on Budget 2024, waiting with open arms’ claims Rahul Gandhi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.000.00
      Chennai
      70,418.000.00
      Delhi
      71,111.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue