AAP alleges ED raids at party leader Deepak Singla's Delhi residence

The ED conducted raids in Delhi at AAP leader Deepak Singla's home. Simultaneously, searches were carried out in Punjab related to a money laundering case linked to a guava orchards compensation scam.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday carried out raids at various sites, including the home of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, in another development, PTI reported citing official sources that ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged guava orchards compensation “scam".

The ED case was registered after the federal agency took cognisance of a Punjab Vigilance Bureau FIR pertaining to alleged embezzlement of nearly ₹137 crore released as compensation for guava orchards on land acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The premises of some senior government officials and some private persons are being covered," the sources said.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested a number of people, including some horticulture department officials, in this case, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case. He was on March 22 remanded to custody of the ED for seven days, that is, till March 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

