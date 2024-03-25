ED raids, Electoral Bonds, and Jairam Ramesh's ‘washing machine’ salvo at ex- Congress MP Naveen Jindal's BJP ticket
Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) was 15th biggest political donor, according to the Election Commission of India data and purchased Electoral Bonds worth ₹123 crore.
Industrialist and former Congress member of parliament (MP) Naveen Jindal switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday evening. Less than an hour later, Jindal found his name in the fifth candidate list of the saffron party.
