ED raids premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, Rajasthan Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh as part of a ₹48,000-crore PACL Ponzi "fraud"-linked money laundering probe, official sources said.

Advertisement

About 15 premises including Khachariyawas' house in Jaipur and Singh's premises in Punjab's Mohali apart from some others are being searched by the federal probe agency.

A security team of the CRPF has also been deployed with the ED teams at both the locations linked to the politicians.

The 55-year-old Congress leader served as minister for transport, food and civil supplies in the cabinet of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. He has represented the Civil Lines (Jaipur) seat in the Rajasthan assembly.

Singh, 63, is the promoter of a real estate firm named Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL). He is reported to be Punjab's richest MLA with assets reportedly worth ₹1,000 crore.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters outside his ancestral house here, Khachariyawas, nephew of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, said the ED action was "politically motivated" because he has been speaking against the government.

He asserted he had done nothing wrong and that he was "not afraid" of the ED.

There was no response till evening hours from Singh or his family on the ED action.

The money laundering investigation of 2015 stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against PACL India Limited, PGF Limited, the late PACL promoter Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and others for operating "fraudulent" investment schemes to deceive investors.

Through these schemes, PACL and its directors "defrauded" the investors of about ₹48,000 crore, according to the ED.

Advertisement

Alleged "proceeds of crime" are suspected to have been diverted to various entities including those linked to Khachariyawas, the sources claimed.

As the news about the ED raids broke, supporters of Khachariyawas gathered outside his residence and raised slogans.

"They have brought a notice to search the premises. They have not given notice linking it to any company. Premises can be searched anywhere in the country, it is their right. I am neither afraid nor nervous," Khachariyawas told reporters.

"If there is any issue, I will respond. There are six lawyers from my side," he said.

The ED had carried out raids in this case in March against Bhangoo's daughter Barinder Kaur, her husband Harsatinder Pal Singh Hayer and her "close associate" Manoj Kumar. Before these searches, it arrested Hayer.

Advertisement

Bhangoo died in August last year.

The agency has attached assets worth ₹706 crore, including two immovable properties worth ₹462 crore in Australia, and filed two charge sheets against PACL, Bhangoo and others.

Khachariyawas claimed that the ED had come to search his house to scare him.

"The BJP is arrogant. It has been in power at the Centre for 11 years and it is also in power in Rajasthan. I have been speaking against them and therefore they have taken this action, but I am not going to get scared," he said, adding that he will continue raising his voice against the government.

Advertisement

Khachariyawas alleged the ED takes action without any reason.

"They called our leader Rahul Gandhi. When they give a reason, I will respond. So far, the ED has not given any reason for the search," he said.

He said the BJP government should not do politics through the ED.

The former minister also said he has nothing to do with any company.

Khachariyawas said he lives in a joint family and such actions disturb the entire family.

"I will now build a new house, name it 'Kranti House' and start a revolt from there so that my family is not disturbed," he said.

Condemning the raids, Gehlot claimed the action is because Khachariyawas remains vocal against the BJP government.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully termed the action against Khachariyawas “political revenge”.

Advertisement

"Former minister and senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has been raising his voice against the BJP government. Fearing this, the BJP government has sent central agencies to his house," Jully posted on X.

"In 2020 also, an attempt was made to harass him in a similar manner. This action being taken against Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in the spirit of political revenge is condemnable," he said.

Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, however, dismissed the Congress allegations as baseless.

"ED is taking fair action and without any bias. The allegations of Congress leaders are baseless," he said.