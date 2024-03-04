'ED raids, Sandeshkhali protests': Why TMC's Tapas Roy resigned before Lok Sabha elections 2024?
Tapas Roy's resignation from TMC came weeks before the announcement of schedule of Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the West Bengal leader has not revealed his future plan of action
The resignation of three-time TMC MLA Tapas Roy is a major setback for the ruling party in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Tapas Roy was TMC sitting MLA from Baranagar and had wide influence in the region. He served as the deputy chief whip of the TMC in the West Bengal Assembly and was considered a fierce spokesperson of the party.