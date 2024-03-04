The resignation of three-time TMC MLA Tapas Roy is a major setback for the ruling party in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Tapas Roy was TMC sitting MLA from Baranagar and had wide influence in the region. He served as the deputy chief whip of the TMC in the West Bengal Assembly and was considered a fierce spokesperson of the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While announcing his resignation, Tapas Roy alleged corruption in the TMC and said he was facing various kinds of conflicts and had not attended party meetings for a long time. The West Bengal leader has not revealed his future course of action, but sources claim that he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Why did TMC's Tapas Roy resign? Tapas Roy said he did not feel respected in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the party didn't take his stand when the Enforcement Directorate raided his house in January 2024. He further added that everybody in the party is punished for crimes committed by someone else.

"I resigned because I felt that I was not respected in this party, many times such situations arose where I felt this. The ED team reached my house on January 12th, it has been many days since the incident took place but no sympathy or cooperation has been received from the party..." Tapas Roy said while speaking with reporters.

"TMC is not for me... Wherever I see, there is corruption in this party, it is not right that someone else commits a crime and the rest get punished. I have been facing many kinds of conflicts and I did not go to the Assembly for a long time. I was not even attending party programs and today I have resigned. I have not decided anything yet about what I will do next..." the West Bengal leader added.

The reports claim that Tapas Roy was also unhappy with the TMC's handling of the Sandeshkhali issue and questioned party's inaction against Sheikh Shahjahan. "I have been a loyal soldier of the party for the last 25 years. But I did not get my due," Tapas Roy said.

Why ED raided Tapas Roy's residence? In January this year, the Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Tapas Roy and two other TMC leaders in an alleged recruitment scam in civic bodies. The federal agency said that the searches were related to scams within municipal bodies and could potentially amount to ₹200 crore. While originally investigating a money laundering case related to school recruitment, the ED unexpectedly uncovered suspected irregularities within municipal entities.

What's next for Tapas Roy? The sources have claimed that Tapas Roy can join the BJP soon, but the leader is keeping cards close to his chest. "I am not going to say anything about this," Tapas Roy responded to a direct question about his plans to join the BJP.

