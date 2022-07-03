ED summons ex-top cop over NSE case

The enforcement directorate has summoned former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in a money laundering case, an official of the central agency said on Sunday. Pandey is scheduled to appear before the ED on Tuesday
NEW DELHI :The enforcement directorate (ED) has summoned former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in a money laundering case, an official of the central agency said on Sunday. Pandey is scheduled to appear before the ED on Tuesday.
The summons were sent on Saturday to Pandey, who retired from the police force on June 30, said the official, but did not divulge for which case they had been issued. However, sources claim that the retired Indian Police Service officer has been summoned in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location case.
The co-location case revolves around alleged unfair advantage to some stockbrokers of NSE over others. This was allegedly done through faster access to information on stock prices broadcast by the bourse’s trading system, resulting in faster execution of trades. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has imposed a penalty of ₹7 crore on NSE in connection with the case.