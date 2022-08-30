ED summons TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee in ‘coal smuggling scam’

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued a summons to Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with its probe into the ‘coal pilferage scam’, an official said.
The ED filed a case under the sections of the PMLA in view of a November 2020 FIR enlisted by the CBI that claimed a multi-crore coal pilferage scam connected with Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora regions in and around Asansol.
Abhishek Bannerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat in the Lok Sabha. He is also the National general secretary of the Trinamool Congress.
The Supreme Court on May 12 told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that they can go to Kolkata and lead the investigation in a money laundering case, connected to a supposed coal scam in West Bengal, in which the office had given summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and his spouse Rujira Banerjee.
The central agency asked Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to appear at its Kolkata office on Friday morning, he said.
"We have summoned Abhishek Banerjee to appear before our sleuths here. Our officers from New Delhi will come to interrogate him," the senior ED officer told PTI.
While attacking the BJP during a programme, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had on Monday apprehended that the central agencies might send notices to her nephew, considered the second in command in the party, and other senior leaders.