Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that ED is threatening witnesses to speak against AAP leaders so that cases can be filed against them.

“ED coercing, threatening people to give false statements against AAP leaders in excise policy case," she said during a press conference, and added, ‘ED raids on AAP leaders being carried out to silence party’ “ED 'deleted' audio recordings of witness statements, challenges it to produce them in front of country," she added "For the last 2 years, AAP leaders are being threatened. In the name of this so-called liquor scam, someone's house is raided, someone gets summons and someone is arrested...Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee. Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence should be presented..." Full video here:

ARVIND More Information

On Monday, the AAP minister had tweeted that she would be doing a big ‘expose’ today.

I will be doing an explosive exposé on ED at 10am tomorrow! Watch this space…, she wrote

ED searches against Delhi CM Kejriwal's PS, persons linked to AAP

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and some persons connected to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said.

About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the raids. It was not immediately clear if the searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation or in connection with a fresh case, they said.

The locations of Bibhav Kumar and former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar, office of party Rajya Sabha MP and national treasurer N D Gupta apart from some others are being covered by the officials of the central agency.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!