The Enforcement Directorate has seized ₹456 crore from 119 bank accounts of phonemaker Vivo India under the money laundering prevention Act, after it found that Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt. Ltd, a unit of Vivo India, and its shareholders had used forged identification documents and false addresses at the time of incorporation, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

“So far, 119 bank accounts of various entities with gross balance to the tune of ₹465 crore, including fixed deposits to the tune of ₹66 crore of Vivo India, 2kg gold bars, and cash amount to the tune of approximately ₹73 lakh have been seized under the provisions of PMLA, 2002," the agency said.

The statement followed searches carried out by the enforcement agency on 5 July at 48 locations across the country belonging to Vivo Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd and its 23 associated companies, such as Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt. Ltd (GPICPL).

The agency said the PMLA investigation by ED was initiated following a first information report registered by Delhi Police against Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt. Ltd and its directors, shareholders and certifying professionals on the basis of a complaint filed by the corporate affairs ministry.

“As per the first information report (FIR) (by the ministry of corporate affairs), M/s Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt. Ltd and its shareholders had used forged identification documents and falsified addresses at the time of incorporation. The allegations were found to be true as the investigation revealed that the addresses mentioned by the directors of Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt. Ltd did not belong to them, but in fact, it was a government building and the house of a senior bureaucrat," the agency said.

During the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate found that a director of the subsidiary and a Chinese national set up 22 companies and transferred huge funds to Vivo India.

The Enforcement Directorate found that nearly half of the total sale proceeds of over ₹1.25 trillion were remitted by Vivo India, mainly to China, to show huge losses in Indian incorporated companies so as to avoid paying taxes in India.

The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation revealed that the director of Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt. Ltd , Bin Lou, who was also an ex-director of Vivo, had incorporated 18 companies across the country spread across various states just after the incorporation of Vivo in the year 2014-15 and another Chinese national, Zhixin Wei, had incorporated four companies.

“These companies are found to have transferred a huge amount of funds to Vivo India. Further, out of the total sale proceeds of ₹1,25,185 crore, Vivo India remitted ₹62,476 crore, i.e, almost 50% of the turnover out of India, mainly to China. These remittances were made in order to disclose huge losses in Indian incorporated companies to avoid payment of taxes in India," the agency said .

The agency added that Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt. Ltd was registered on 3 December 2014 at the registrar of companies in Shimla, with registered addresses of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and Gandhinagar, Jammu.

Incorporated by Zhengshen Ou, Bin Lou and Zhang Jie, with the help of a chartered accountant Nitin Garg, Bin Lou left India on 26 April 2018, while Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie left India in 2021, the agency added.

The agency further said that all due procedures as per law were followed during the seizure operations at each premise. “The employees of Vivo India, including some Chinese nationals, did not cooperate with the search proceedings and had tried to abscond, remove and hide digital devices, which were retrieved by the search teams," it added.

India’s ministry of external affairs, meanwhile, said on Thursday—a day after China reacted to the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities by Vivo—that Chinese companies operating in India need to follow the law of the land.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Wednesday that the frequent investigations by Indian authorities into Chinese enterprises not only disrupt their normal business activities and damage their goodwill but also impede the business environment in India.

PTI contributed to the story.