ED  tightens its  grip around Vivo, seizes  456 cr from  119  accounts

“As per the first information report (FIR) (by the ministry of corporate affairs), M/s Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt. Ltd and its shareholders had used forged identification documents and falsified addresses at the time of incorporation. The allegations were found to be true as the investigation revealed that the addresses mentioned by the directors of Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt. Ltd did not belong to them, but in fact, it was a government building and the house of a senior bureaucrat," the agency said.