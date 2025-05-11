‘Educate Trump’: Congress tears into US Prez over '1000 year' remark, says 'Kashmir isn't biblical conflict'

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday slammed US President Donald Trump over his proposal to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue and said Kashmir is not a "biblical 100-year-old conflict", but only started 78 years ago.

In a post on X, Manish Tewari wrote, “Someone in the US establishment needs to seriously educate their President Donald Trump that Kashmir is not a biblical 1000 year old conflict. It started on 22 nd October 1947 - 78 years ago when Pakistan invaded the Independent State of Jammu & Kashmir that subsequently was ceded to India in’ FULL’ by Maharaja Hari Singh on 26 th October 1947 that includes areas illegally occupied by Pakistan till now .”

He further asked, “How difficult is it to grasp this simple fact?”

This came after President Trump on Sunday welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations.

What did Trump say? In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions.”

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!"

However, India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also reacted and demanded an all-party meeting under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister over several issues.

On US President Donald Trump's post, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, "Many questions will be raised on this tweet as well... So what happened (regarding India-Pakistan understanding), how and why, no information has been given to us regarding this... So we will not issue any criticism today."

On Saturday, India also played down the role of the US in achieving an agreement on cessation of hostilities saying that the understanding had been reached between DGMOs of the two countries.