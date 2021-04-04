Patna: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bihar, all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the state will remain close till 11 April.

According to an official statement, scheduled exams to take place following COVID guidelines. However, all government and private gatherings at public places except for marriages and other family functions are banned till April end. Around 50 to 250 people are allowed for funerals and weddings with strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines.

The decision was taken by the crisis management group of the state government after discussion with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a high-level meeting.

Deployment of additional police force at bus terminuses, railway stations, vegetable markets and eating joints to ensure social distancing and prevent overcrowding has also been ordered.

The communication stated that entry of stray visitors inside government offices shall remain restricted, while public transport vehicles will be allowed to ply, with the number of passengers not exceeding 50 per cent of total capacity, till April 15.

The district administrations concerned have been empowered to enforce COVID protocols like compulsory wearing of face masks and social distancing, the home department missive said.

Bihar currently has 2,942 Covid-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via