EC issues notice to Delhi BJP chief over social media posts against CM Arvind Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had approached the Election Commission regarding two posts from the official handle of the Delhi BJP, alleging that they contained morphed images and videos with a “malafide” intention to “ruin” the image of CM Arvind Kejriwal.
The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on a complaint over social media posts by the party unit targeting AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message