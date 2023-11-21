Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  EC issues notice to Delhi BJP chief over social media posts against CM Arvind Kejriwal

EC issues notice to Delhi BJP chief over social media posts against CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had approached the Election Commission regarding two posts from the official handle of the Delhi BJP, alleging that they contained morphed images and videos with a “malafide” intention to “ruin” the image of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on a complaint over social media posts by the party unit targeting AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had recently approached the poll panel regarding two posts from the official handle of the Delhi BJP, alleging that they contained morphed images and videos with a "malafide" intention to "ruin" the image of Kejriwal.

The BJP's Delhi unit has been asked by the EC to respond to the show-cause notice by November 23 night.

The notice has been issued to the Delhi unit president of the BJP, without naming Sachdeva.

In its notice, the poll panel reminded the Delhi BJP that parties and candidates must refrain from criticism of a rival's private life which is not connected with public activities.

It also said that criticism based on unverified allegations or distortions shall be avoided.

It said being a national party, it is expected of the BJP to exercise caution through verification of facts before publishing and disseminating such content in the public domain.

