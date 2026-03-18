Parliament will function this weekend in lieu of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, Ugadi holidays

Parliament will sit over the next weekend in lieu of holidays on Thursday and Friday.

The Lok Sabha chairperson informed the house on Wednesday that the House will not sit on Thursday and Friday.

While Ugadi will be celebrated on Thursday, 19 March the government has listed Eid-ul-Fitr holiday for Friday. Depending on moon sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr will either be celebrated on Friday or Saturday.

The questions of various ministries that were to be taken up on March 19 and 20 will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, news agency PTI said,

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In the wake of the long weekend, the House will function on March 28 and 29, the next Saturday and Sunday. However, no questions will be taken up then.

A similar announcement was made in the Rajya Sabha earlier.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on 28 January 2026 and will continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concluded on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance.

The Parliament has functioned on weekends on earlier occasions too. Most recently, Parliament had met on February 1, a Sunday, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2026-27.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi, India? Today, 18 March, marks the 29th day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and 28th day in India. Ramadan in Saudi Arabia began on 18 February. The sighting of the Shawwal crescent signals the end of Ramadan and marks the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

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If the crescent moon is not sighted in Saudi Arabia today, Muslims across the country will continue fasting and wait until it is sighted the following day.

In India, the moon sighting will take place on Thursday. In case of moon sighting, the Eid in India will be on Friday. Or else, it will be on Saturday, 21 March

No moon-sighting arrangements will be made on Friday, since the month of Ramadan cannot exceed 30 days.

When is Ugadi? Ugādi, Yugādi, or Samvatsarādi, is the first day of the year in the Hindu calendar. It is traditionally celebrated by Kannadigas and Telugu people in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, as well as in some parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and by diasporan communities elsewhere.

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