Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier to save energy in the City of Light
The famed Paris landmark, which gets its glow from 20,000 lightbulbs, will turn lights off at 11:45 p.m. instead of 1 a.m.
The Eiffel Tower will go dark more than an hour earlier every night as the City of Light tries to cut energy use and costs.
Starting Sept. 23, the Paris landmark’s lights will go out at 11:45 p.m., Mayor Anne Hidalgo said. The Eiffel Tower—and its 20,000 lightbulbs—usually go dark at 1 a.m.
Other municipal buildings illuminated at night, such as its town hall, will go dark at 10 p.m., the city said.
Countries across Europe are pushing to curb energy usage as Russia cuts gas supplies to the continent in response to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Monuments in Germany are going dark earlier, too. Spain has limited air-condition use. And the Netherlands is urging residents to cut their shower times to use less of the natural gas that is used to heat water.
The European Union has been working to stabilize the bloc’s energy markets, and on Wednesday outlined a sweeping new plan aimed at redistributing some energy companies’ windfall profits and revenues to cushion the blow of high prices for consumers.
In France, electricity prices soared as many of its nuclear power plants were taken offline for repairs or were under strain due to heat waves this summer. The country gets most of its electricity from nuclear energy.
Paris said that as part of its energy reduction plan, it will start heating city buildings a month later than it usually does, in November instead of October. The buildings will also be a bit cooler, set at about 64 degrees Fahrenheit instead of 66 degrees.
City officials plan to meet with hotels, supermarkets and other businesses next month to urge them to also reduce energy consumption by 10%.
The Eiffel Tower’s lights have been tweaked to save energy before: Its hourly sparkling light show was slimmed down to 5 minutes from 10 minutes in 2008.