Eight MPs suspended for unruly behaviour

“They are suspended for unruly behaviour with the Chair," Naidu said. “It is unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable. It tarnished the image of Parliament, particularly the House of the Elders. I suggest to members of Parliament, please do some introspection. I was so pained yesterday, All social distancing and covid-19 related precautions were violated by some members of the House yesterday. What happened yesterday defies logic. It was a really bad day for the Rajya Sabha. Some members came to well of the House, threw paper, reached (for the) mike of the deputy chairman, hurled papers at him and abused him. The rule book was thrown at him. Some of the members also accepted outside that they did it," he said.