'Ek hi product baar-baar launch...': PM Modi takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Modi criticizes the Opposition for losing the courage to contest elections and seeking alternate paths like Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained confident about the BJP's electoral odds during an address in Parliament on Monday. The senior BJP leader said that many Opposition politicians had lost the courage to contest elections — preferring to change seats or vie for Rajya Sabha candidature. Modi also took a swipe at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for ‘launching the same product again and again’.