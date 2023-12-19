Ahead of the Opposition's INDIA bloc crucial meeting in Delhi, posters featuring Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar were put up in Patna projecting him as the key leader of the grouping. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The posters in support of CM Nitish Kumar read, "Agar sach mein jeet chahiye toh fir ek Nischay aur ek Nitish chahiye (If victory is the objective, then we need to resolve and Nitish."



Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the 2024 general elections as she expressed confidence that the alliance will iron out all issues including over seat-sharing and defeat the BJP.

INDIA bloc fourth meeting today INDIA bloc will come together for its fourth meeting on Tuesday. Seat-sharing for next year's Lok Sabha elections is likely to figure prominently in the discussions at the huddle, according to sources.

Ahead of the meeting of the Opposition alliance, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Tuesday, said crucial aspects such as seat-sharing and other issues are likely to figure in the discussions at the huddle.

"At the meeting today, important aspects such as seat sharing and others are likely to be discussed. The AAP and Arvind Kejriwal will make every possible effort to make the (Opposition) alliance a success," Atishi told ANI on Tuesday.

Seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, which are just four months away, is likely to be at the top of the agenda for the next INDIA bloc meeting and will be crucial for the Congress, especially after its poll drubbing in the heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The inaugural meeting of the combined Opposition was convened in Patna on June 23, at the initiative of Nitish, while the second was hosted in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

-With agency inputs

