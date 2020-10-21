Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse , who had recently resigned from the party, has blamed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his decision to join BJP.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Eknath Khadse said, "The then CM (Devendra Fadnavis) instructed police to register FIR against me on false allegation of harassment by a woman. He said the case would be withdrawn later. Inquiries for corruption was initiated against me in which I came clean. I suffered a lot in BJP."

Khadse is all set to join the Nationalist Congress Party at 2 pm on 23 October, NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil said.

"Eknath Khadse promoted BJP in Maharashtra over years. I have been informed that BJP leader Eknath Khadse has resigned from his party. We have decided to give him an entry in NCP. He will be formally inducted into NCP at 2 pm on Friday," Patil, who is also a Minister in the Maharastra government, informed.

Eknath Khadse to get an MLC seat?

As per Khadse’s close aides, he is expected to get an MLC seat via the governor’s quota. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, is yet to take a decision on recommending names to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the appointment of 12 members of the legislative council (MLCs).

Meanwhile, BJP has also confirmed the news and said the party has received Eknath Khadse's resignation letter. Party spokesperson Keshav Uphadhye said, "Eknath Khadse was our leader. Till this morning he was in BJP. We were convincing him to stay. We wish him well for the future journey."

Earlier on Wednesday, Eknath Khadse had confirmed to ANI that he will be joining the NCP but had added that the decision on when the induction will take place is still pending.

"I am not joining the NCP tomorrow. It is not decided yet, will be decided later today but I will not be joining tomorrow," Khadse stated.

Earlier, BJP State President Chandrakant Patil had refuted the reports of Eknath Khadse resigning and joining the NCP and exuded confidence that Khadse had no such plans.

"Mr Khadse hasn't resigned from the party. I am sure he will not take any such step," Chandrakant Patil said.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar further also added fuel to the raging speculation of Khadse quitting BJP. Pawar said, "Khadse's role in building the BJP cannot be ignored. He has worked as the finance minister and also as an effective Opposition leader. He may feel that he may have been neglected in his party, so there may be thoughts of going to a party where his work will be taken note of."

