Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde who had been upset after Mahayuti leaders meeting in Delhi, has reportedly agreed to server as Deputy CM in the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

The development comes as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is touted to become the next CM, met Shinde at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai after Sena Chief returned from a private hospital after health check-up.

Eknath Shinde has agreed to take the post of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, reported News18 as well as India Today quoting sources.

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the home portfolio should be given to it if the BJP got the CM post.

The BJP has already announced that oath taking ceremony will take place on December 5 at Azad maidan. However, it is not known who all will take oath along with the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis top choice for CM post Fadnavis, a two-time former chief minister, is widely seen as the likely candidate for the top post. The BJP has named Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for the Wednesday morning meeting where the state legislature party leader will be elected.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Vijay Rupani said, “We will discuss with everyone tomorrow and after that, it will be finalised. We will take everyone's opinion in the legislature party meeting tomorrow.”

Preparations underway Preparations are in full swing at the Azad Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event. Central ministers, governors and key central BJP office- bearers are also expected to be present.

