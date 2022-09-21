Eknath Shinde arrives in Delhi, to meet various Union Ministers

Eknath Shinde arrives in Delhi, to meet various Union Ministers2 min read . 08:14 PM IST
Amid facing heat over losing the ₹1.54 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project to Gujarat, the Maharashtra Chief Minister arrived in Delhi on Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet various Union Ministers which also include Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari. The Chief Minister will discuss the progress of Maharashtra Highways with the Union Minister.
Reports also mention some big announcements from the leader as he also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding industrial projects in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra's Industries Minister Uday Samant, Ports Minister Dadaji Bhuse, and Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumare also accompanied the Chief Minister. The selection of ministers is also indicating some industrial agenda.
The state government has also lifted the moratorium on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) allocation of 181 of 191 land parcels, and decisions on the remaining ten are expected soon, according to officials.
The parcels were allotted for the projected investment of ₹12000 crore during the previous Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which ended in June.
“The decision over the pending proposals too is expected to be taken soon. The call on the allotment to the remaining 10 plots was found with some discrepancies for which they are being reviewed meticulously. Industries department is holding the review and the call on them too will be taken very soon," said an official from the industries department, who did not want to be named.
Delegation of Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena met Governor
A delegation of the other faction of Shiv Sena led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday to highlight the farmer's issues and the dire state of law and order under the Shinde-led Maharashtra Government.
The delegation was led by Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He submitted a memorandum having multiple points which also included a complaint against Navneet Rana, an independent Member of Lok Sabha, and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.