Eknath Shinde attacks Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally, calls Sena UBT chief a 'conspiracy chief'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called Uddhav Thackeray a “conspiracy chief” who finishes off his own party cadres politically after the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief held a Dussehra rally today, October 2.

Speaking at the annual Dusshera rally of the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde said, “I doubt if his shadow will remain with him after local body polls,” as he announced that his party will be contesting the local body polls in Maharashtra as part of Mahayuti alliance. “Mahayuti alliance has to win Mumbai civic body polls for city's progress and development,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray also addressed a Dussehra rally today and targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state and said his party would release a White Paper exposing the BJP’s alleged “loot” of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking of his alliance with cousin Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray said the two parties have come together to “stay together.”

He also targeted the BJP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in connection with the violence in Ladakh last month and asserted that fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country.

He alleged that "fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country."

Wangchuk was held after violence, during a shutdown called on September 24 by Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, led to the deaths of four persons, and injuries to 80 others, including 40 police personnel.

Wangchuk was detained under National Security Act (NSA) on September 26 and is currently lodged in a jail in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.