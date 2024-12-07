Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Eknath Shinde eyes at home department in Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena; ‘When Fadnavis was deputy CM he also…’

Eknath Shinde eyes at home department in Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena; ‘When Fadnavis was deputy CM he also…’

Livemint

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has expressed interest in the home portfolio in Maharashtra's government following Devendra Fadnavis's oath as Chief Minister.

Maharashtra swearing-in today: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with Shive Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar at the Raj Bhavan.

Days after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena on Friday expressed its will to take the the crucial home portfolio in the state government. Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale told PTI that when Fadnavis was deputy CM he held the home department.

Now the Shiv Sena leader claimed that Eknath Shinde is demanding the same arrangement and talks are in progress.

“When Fadnavis was the deputy CM (in the previous Shinde-led government), he also held the home department. Now, Saheb has demanded the same arrangement and talks (on portfolio allocation) are in progress," news agency PTI quoted Gogavale.

The Raigad MLA said, “The demand was probably made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We hope the talks on portfolios would be over in the next two days."

