Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has expressed interest in the home portfolio in Maharashtra's government following Devendra Fadnavis's oath as Chief Minister.

Days after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena on Friday expressed its will to take the the crucial home portfolio in the state government. Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale told PTI that when Fadnavis was deputy CM he held the home department.

Now the Shiv Sena leader claimed that Eknath Shinde is demanding the same arrangement and talks are in progress.

"When Fadnavis was the deputy CM (in the previous Shinde-led government), he also held the home department. Now, Saheb has demanded the same arrangement and talks (on portfolio allocation) are in progress," news agency PTI quoted Gogavale.