Eknath Shinde govt is illegal, won't last long: Aaditya Thackeray

Addressing the party workers in Mahim in Central Mumbai, he said, “They (rebel MLAs) don't like being called traitors for what they have done in the past few months. If they were real workers of Sena of late Balasaheb Thackeray, they would have been on the ground and helped the Assam government in dealing with flood situation, instead of enjoying the greenery from their hotel rooms."

