Eknath Shinde govt is illegal, won't last long: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray said that he does not feel angry towards rebel MLAs who toppled the Maharashtra government-led by his father, Uddhav Thackeray few months ago, however feels sad.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday took a jibe at Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government by called it ‘illegal’ and said that it would not last long in the state, according to news agency PTI.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday took a jibe at Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government by called it 'illegal' and said that it would not last long in the state, according to news agency PTI.
Addressing the party workers in Mahim in Central Mumbai, he said, “They (rebel MLAs) don't like being called traitors for what they have done in the past few months. If they were real workers of Sena of late Balasaheb Thackeray, they would have been on the ground and helped the Assam government in dealing with flood situation, instead of enjoying the greenery from their hotel rooms."
Rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde had stayed in a hotel in Assam's Guwahati for more than ten days after revolting against Uddhav Thackeray.
He further criticized the rebel MLAs for dancing in Goa after then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned.
“They (rebel MLAs) will always be traitors. In Goa, they danced like if they were in a bar when Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Maharashtra CM. This Shinde-led government is illegal and will not last long," he added.
He also claimed that the Eknath-Shinde government has brought the development and progress of Maharashtra to a halt, that was happening under the Maha Vikas aghadi (MVA) rule.
“They betrayed a good man like Uddhav Thackeray who managed the coronavirus situation well and maintained peach and harmony in the state," said Aaditya Thackeray as quoted by PTI.
After much of a political turmoil, that started right after the Maharashtra Legislative Council election results were declared on 20 June, and lasted for nine days, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde was named as the next Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra in June this year. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.