Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde on Thursday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led Mahayuti government and invoked late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shinde started his oath by bowing to Balasaheb Thackeray, remembering mentor late Anand Dighe and taking blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and 13 crore people of Maharshtra.

The 60-year-old former CM, elected MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane district, led the Shiv Sena to a spectacular victory in the polls as it won 57 of the 81 seats it contested. Shinde reduced the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to just 20 assembly segments.

Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were administered the oath by Governor CP Radhakrishnan at a ceremony held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

At a press conference at Raj Bhavan immediately after the meeting on Wednesday, Shinde said, “I am happy that at this place around two and a half years ago, Fadnavis had recommended that I should become the CM. Now, we have given a letter of recommendation from Shiv Sena for Fadnavis to become CM. This government is being formed in a healthy atmosphere.”

Big-ticket infrastructure projects Mumbai coastal road, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu, metro rail, Navi Mumbai international airport, Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg and Dharavi redevelopment are among big projects Shinde pushed for.

