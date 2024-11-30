Amid the suspense over the next Maharashtra CM's name, Shiv Sena leaders have claimed that big decision will come soon and Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has no plans to skip the crucial meeting

Dismissing speculation that Shinde left for his native village in Satara district as he was upset, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said Shiv Sena president was unwell when he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday night.

Health issues or ‘big decision’? "He (Shinde) is not upset. Even in Delhi, he was down with fever and cold. It will be wrong to say he has gone to Dare because he is upset," he said and also added, "Anyone can face health issues, and if he has gone to a good place (for health reasons), there is no point in concluding that he is upset,"

Asked about the meeting between Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar that was supposed to take place in Mumbai, Samant said, “If the meeting does not take place physically, it can also be held through video conference.”

Another Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Shirsat, said that Shinde will not take any position in the Union cabinet as his interest lies in Maharashtra politics and also said that ‘Shinde will take a big decision in the next 24 hours’

"When he (Eknath Shinde) has to make a big decision, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he (Eknath Shinde) will take a very big decision.," he added.

"Yesterday the leaders of Maharashtra met at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah...PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra...The name of the Maharashtra CM should be declared by today midnight. I have the information that the oath-taking ceremony will be on December 2," Shirsat told ANI.

"Eknath Shinde will not go to Delhi. He is more interested in Maharashtra politics than Delhi politics," he added.

On Thursday, Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, considered the leading candidate for the CM post, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders met with Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the ongoing impasse over the chief ministerial position in Maharashtra.

The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, announced on November 23, saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing a decisive victory. However, the alliance has yet to finalize its choice for Chief Minister.