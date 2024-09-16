Shiv Sena MLA announces reward of ₹11 lakh to ’chop Rahul Gandhi’s tongue’; sparks controversy

Chandrashekar Bawankule of the BJP distanced the party from controversial remarks given by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who offered a reward for harming Rahul Gandhi.

Published16 Sep 2024, 03:23 PM IST
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (HT File)
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked controvery over his recent statement on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In a recent press conference, the Sinde Camp Sena MLA announced reward of 11 lakh to anyone who will “chop off the tongue” of Rahul Gandhi over his statements on reservation in the US.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement in which he talked about ending the reservation in India, it is the biggest lie to the public. On one hand, demands of reservation are rising in Maharashtra, and there Rahul Gandhi made a statement to end reservation in the country... Today he is speaking the language of ending reservation from the country and has shown the real face of the Congress. Whoever chops off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue, I will give him a reward of 11 lakh," Gaikwad told reporters.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule distanced the BJP from Gaikwad's comments. "I will not support or endorse Gaikwad's comments. However, we cannot forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect the progress. Rajiv Gandhi had said giving reservations means supporting idiots. Now Rahul Gandhi says he would end reservations.”

"We will sensitise the SCs, STs and OBCs and inform them about the comments of Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Even Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange should think about it," he said.

Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap said, “I condemn such people and comments. These people have spoiled the politics of the state. Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana assembly seat in Vidarbha region, is no stranger to controversies.”

Rahul Gandhi's comments on Reservation

Rahul Gandhi during a session with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, highlighted systemic inequalities. The Congress will "think of ending reservation when India is a fair place," Gandhi had said, and added, India is not a fair place at the moment.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated, "The elephant in the room is that 90 per cent of India – OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis – don't play the game." Gandhi elaborated that the caste census is crucial for understanding how lower castes and Dalits are integrated into societal institutions, noting the lack of representation in top businesses, the judiciary, and media.

Gandhi also mentioned, “We want to understand what their social and financial position looks like... We also want to look at the Indian institutions to have a sense of India's participation in these institutions.”

Rahul Gandhi's clarification on the statement

In an interview at the National Press Club in the US, Rahul Gandhi said, “Someone misrepresented my statement that I am against reservation. But let me make it clear – I am not against reservation. We will take reservation beyond the limit of 50 per cent.”

(With inputs from agencie)

 

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 03:23 PM IST
