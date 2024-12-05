Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde on Thursday sparked laughter while addressing mediapersons as he called himself a ‘dedicated common man’ while referring to his Deputy Chief Minister's (DCM) post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shinde, who served as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for two-and-half years, took oath as Deputy CM in the BJP-led Mahayuti government after Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as new Chief Minister in a ceremony at Mumbai.

“I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister in the historic ceremony and wish him all the best for his future tenure." said Shinde in his first address as DCM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shinde said that a person like him who comes from a farmer's family got an opportunity to serve as CM of a progressive state like Maharashtra because of the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported us, gave us strength. Home Minister Amit Shah stood by us in tough times. Due to that, we were able to do development work and take historical decisions in those last 2.5 years. This will be written in golden letters."

Shinde also thanked the ‘Ladli sisters’ (referring to the Ladki Bahin scheme) for not listening to anyone (opposition) and bringing them to power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shinde said that 2.5 years ago they had 40 people, and today they have 60 people (MLAs).

The Shiv Sena Chief said that he never considered himself as Chief Minister but a common man. “Now as DCM, I consider myself a dedicated common man. I will extend all possible cooperation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Like they (Fadnavis-Pawar) supported me when I was CM, I will support them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shinde, who was reportedly reluctant to join the government as Deputy CM, finally agreed to become DCM just a few hours before the swearing-in ceremony after the Shiv Sena leader told that they too wouldn't take any responsibility in the new government if he doesn't take the post.

PM Congratulates Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday lauded the new government as a blend of experience and dynamism.

Modi congratulated Fadnavis and two deputy chief ministers — Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar — on taking oath. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}