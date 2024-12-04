With Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan inviting the Mahayuti alliance to form the next government, outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the new government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The oath taking ceremony of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 5.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though, there is no official confirmation, according to Shiv Sena sources, Shinde will take oath along with Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government.

Reports said that during a Shiv Sena leaders' meeting at Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister, party leaders convinced him to take the post. Following that, Shinde agreed to take an oath as Deputy CM.

Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to assume the role of Chief Minister after being unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party earlier today.

Earlier in the day, during a joint press conference, Mahayuti leaders also had some light-hearted banter.

When asked if Shinde and Ajit Pawar would take an oath, Shinde asked to wait, while the NCP chief quipped “I will take it (oath), I will not wait."

Following that, referring to the 2019 early morning oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Shindesaid, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening."

Meanwhile, Mahayuti leaders vowed to work togther for Maharashtra and said that the cabinet expansion would be decided in the next meetings.

"The posts of CM and Deputy Chief Minister are just technical posts. We will all work together for Maharashtra. Other ministers will be decided in upcoming meetings...," said Devendra Fadnavis.

The BJP leader said that Eknath Shinde, in his capacity as President of Shiv Sena and head of Shiv Sena's Legislature Party, has given a letter recommending my name for the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Along with this, Nationalist Congress Party President and Legislature Party leader Ajit Dada Pawar has also given a similar letter.

Second CM to complete full term Fadnavis was deputy CM in the outgoing Eknath Shinde-led government. He has served as chief minister twice. However, the second stint lasted for only a few days. The BJP leader is the second person after Vasantrao Naik to complete a full tenure as Maharashtra CM.