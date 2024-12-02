Caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde released a statement amid speculation that he is poised to be the Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

Delay in the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra chief minister has raised speculation about cracks in the Mahayuti coalition after it registered a landmark victory in the state assembly polls. Days after caretaker CM Eknath Shinde went to his village citing health issues, his son Shrikant Shinde reacted to speculation that he was slated to be the next deputy CM.

On Monday, the Shiv Sena leader rejected the rumours that he would become the deputy CM of Maharashtra.

"The news that I will be the Deputy Chief Minister is being given with question marks for the last two days. As a matter of fact there is no truth in it and all the news about my post as Deputy Chief Minister is baseless," Shrikant wrote in a post on X.

He made it clear that he is not planning to take any ministerial position in the state or in centre and said that he is willing to work for the party.

“Even after the Lok Sabha elections, I had a chance to become a minister in the central government. But thinking of working for the party organization, I refused the ministerial post even then. I have no desire for a position in power. I make it clear once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state," read the post, originally shared in Marathi.

He also requested the media to "not turn back on reality while reporting the news" and hoped that discussions about him becoming Maharashtra deputy CM would stop.

Delay in Maharashtra CM announcement The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti registered a landslide victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party after winning 32 seats.

Mahayuti's victory was followed by a host of developments as the suspense over Maharashtra CM post continued. Earlier, NCP leader Ajit Pawar extended support to the BJP over the choice of the CM. Later, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde assured full support to the BJP. Most of the BJP leaders have backed Devendra Fadnavis to become the next Maharashtra CM.

As of now, the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5 evening at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader claimed on Sunday night, PTI reported.

Eknath Shinde left for his native village in Satara district on Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new government was shaping up. The caretaker CM reached Thane on Sunday afternoon.