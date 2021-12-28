Elder abuse spreads, stoked by the pandemic

A geriatric nurse on the elder-abuse team examined the wound and determined it was caused by injury, not a medical condition. Police questioned Mr. Mayes and his son, who admitted hitting his father twice, saying, “I hit him on his legs with a stick because he did not answer when I asked him a question," according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. The son was arrested on charges of aggravated assault of an elderly person and is in jail.