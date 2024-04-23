Election 2024: ‘Garibi Hathao’ to ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar,’ 10 slogans that shaped Indian politics
Political slogans have always been integral to Indian elections, both in Lok Sabha and assembly elections. From ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ in 1965 to ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ in 2024, all political parties have resorted to catchy phrases and one-liners to strike a chord with the voters.