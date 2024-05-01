Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi against Congress fielding a Nehru-Gandhi family member from Amethi & Raebareli, says report
The two seats in Uttar Pradesh – Amethi and Raebareli – will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 20. The last day for filing nominations is May 3 and the Congress has not yet announced its candidates for the two seats.
Congress leader and Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi doesn’t want any family member of the Nehru-Gandhi family, including himself, to be fielded from Amethi or Raebareli seats in Uttar Pradesh, a report said on May 1. Rahul had agreed to fight from Raebareli earlier, but has now decided not to enter the fray, the report in Hindustan Times said.