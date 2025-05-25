Election Commission announces schedule for bye-election in Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal; details

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for upcoming bye-elections to fill vacant Assembly seats in Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, and West Bengal.

Polling will take place on June 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 23.

Gujarat In Gujarat, the bye-election will be held in the Kadi and Visavadar constituencies to fill the posts of Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki who passed away in February this year and the resignation of Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai.

Kerala In Kerala, the bye-election will be held in Nilambur to fill the post of PV Anvar, an LDF-backed MLA who resigned in January this year. He was appointed convenor of the Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Punjab In Punjab, the bye-election will be held in Ludhiana West to fill the post of Gurpreet Bassi Gogi after his demise their January.

West Bengal The bypolls will be held in West Bengal's Kaliganj to fill the post of Nasiruddin Ahamed who passed away of a cardiac arrest in February this year.

Earlier, on May 23, in line with various initiatives aimed at enhancing voter initiative and streamlining poll day arrangements, the Election Commission issued two more comprehensive instructions for providing mobile deposit facilities for voters outside polling stations and rationalising norms for canvassing, according to an official statement.

The guidelines issued are in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.

According to the Election Commission’s release, only mobile phones will be permitted within 100 meters of the polling station, and they must remain switched off during that time.

Further, in a move aimed at improving election day facilitation, the Commission has rationalised the permissible norms for canvassing in line with the electoral laws to 100 meters from the entrance of the polling station. However, electioneering shall not be allowed within a 100-meter radius around the Polling Station on the day of the poll, ANI reported.