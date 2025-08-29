Election Commission can’t act like a ‘lollipop,’ says Mamata Banerjee, slams Modi Govt, BJP amid voter list revision row

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took yet another jibe at the Election Commission of India on 28 August, saying that the poll body must stop acting like a ‘lollipop’ The TMC chief called the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government at the Centre a “lollipop sarkar.”

Mamata Banerjee attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

"This is a 'lollipop sarkar'. They are trying to threaten the BDO, SDO, DM, and Police. They are saying that either they will take away their jobs or put them in jail. The ECI comes and goes, but the State Government remains. The Election Commission has a lifespan of 3 months only during elections. Just like we have Lakshmir Bhandar, we also know about your 'Corruption Bhandar'. I will expose everything," West Bengal CM said, addressing a gathering on the occasion of Triamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee's comments came amid a political row and legal issues regarding the SIR exercise in Bihar. The Election Commission has suggested that the exercise will be conducted elsewhere. While Bihar is going to polls later this year, the assembly elections are scheduled in West Bengal next year.

"On one hand, there is the BJP; on the other hand, we have their friend, the Left Front. I respect the chair of the ECI. It suits children to have a lollipop, but it does not suit the ECI to act like a lollipop. This is Bengal. Kolkata was once the capital of undivided India. The British then changed it because they knew that even if they defeated other States, they could not fight us," Mamta Banerjee added

The Trinamool Congress chief also launched a scathing attack at the BJP over nepotism in politics, claiming that the ruling party at the Centre is itself involved in it.

"They speak of dynasty politics. What about your son Amit Shah? Who is the ICC President? Is this not dynasty politics? Ask them how many of their family members are holding bureaucratic posts in different States! We do not give lollipops; we ensure democratic rights," she said.

CM Mamata also said that people of Bengal will not "tolerate" the torture of the poor by ‘branding’ them as Bangladeshis.

"During the partition of Bangladesh, the people's language was Bangla, that's why they speak in Bangla... BJP is conducting a survey by bringing a 500-member team to delete names from the electoral roll. Don't share your documents with them. Because they're planning to collect your documents and remove your names from the voter list. Just take an Aadhaar card because it's a mandatory ID proof," she added.