Election Commission introduces vote-from-home for citizens aged 85 and above
There are 81,87,999 senior citizen electors above 85 years and 2,18,442 electors above 100 years in the country, as on March 10, the election commission said while announcing the dates for Lok Sabha Polls on Saturday
Senior citizens who aged above 85 years and persons with disabilities can opt for postal ballots and cast their votes from homes, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday while announcing the schedule for the polls beginning April 19.
