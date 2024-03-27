Election Commission mulls advisory on INDIA bloc's ‘misuse of central agencies' concerns ahead of polls: Report
A delegation of INDIA bloc parties last week urged the poll panel to ensure a ‘level playing field’ during the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This was after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to issue an advisory with regard to the concerns of ‘erosion’ of the level playing field and ‘misuse’ of central agencies raised by the Opposition INDIA bloc. The advisory may be issued to the Union government or central investigation agencies, according to a report.