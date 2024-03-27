A delegation of INDIA bloc parties last week urged the poll panel to ensure a ‘level playing field’ during the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This was after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to issue an advisory with regard to the concerns of 'erosion' of the level playing field and 'misuse' of central agencies raised by the Opposition INDIA bloc. The advisory may be issued to the Union government or central investigation agencies, according to a report.

A delegation of INDIA bloc parties had last week urged the poll panel to ensure a ‘level playing field’ during the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This a day after Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with his alleged role in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22,

The panel also requested that the central investigation agencies take action against the opposition leaders only after getting due approval from the commission.

“This isn’t about an individual or any party, but it relates to the basic structure of the constitution. When a level playing field is needed for an election, and you do not let the field be level by misusing agencies, it impacts free and fair elections and ultimately democracy," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said after meeting the poll panel.

Singhvi, who was part of the INDIA bloc delegation, also represents Arvind Kejriwal in the ED case. Arrested on March 21, Kejriwal is under ED custody until March 28.

During last week’s meeting, INDIA bloc leaders listed recent actions by central agencies against Opposition leaders, including Kejriwal. The panel reminded the ECI of an advisory it has issued to enforcement agencies during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to ensure neutrality and keep the poll panel apprised of all actions.

In 2019, the poll panel instructed investigation agencies under the Union Finance Ministry to ensure that their pre-poll raids remain politically neutral. The panel also mandated the agencies that its officials be informed in advance before any exercise is undertaken.

"The Election Commission strongly advises that all enforcement actions during the election period, even when conducted ruthlessly with a view to curb the blatant electoral malpractice (of using money power to influence voter behaviour), be absolutely neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory. Further, in case of suspected use of such illicit money for electoral purposes, the Chief Electoral Officer should be kept suitably informed while the Model Code of Conduct is in force," the 2019 letter by the poll panel had said.

The instructions had come hours after income tax officials raided the homes of the then-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's former private secretary Praveen Kakkar in Indore and former advisor Rajendra Kumar Miglani in Delhi, recovering ₹ 9 crore. The Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

The ECI is expected to issue either a strong advisory to the Centre or a specific communication to central investigation and enforcement agencies on similar lines, according to the report in the Economic Times.

Apart from Kejriwal’s arrest, the opposition also mentioned to the poll panel the January 31 arrest of the then Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the alleged freezing of the Congress party's bank accounts.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls 2024 begin on April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.

Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc have organised a rally in Delhi on March 31 in Delhi's Ramilila Grounds to protest the alleged misuse of central agencies by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

