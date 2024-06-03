Lok Sabha elections: EC orders repolling at specific booths in Barasat, Mathurapur amid violence reports
Clashes broke out between supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in various areas of the State in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1.
The Election Commission has mandated repolling at one polling station each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies on June 3, just a day before the scheduled vote counting, as per ANI.