Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls 2024: Ahead of the May 13 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday ordered the transfer of state police chief K V Rajendranath, news agency PTI said in a report. The election body has asked the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government to submit the names of three eligible IPS officers in the rank of director general by Monday to fill the vacancy.

The Election Commission didn't reveal the reason behind the transfer of the top cop, but the move seems to be in the context of upcoming polls. The voting for the 175-member legislative assembly and the 25 parliamentary seats in Andhra Pradesh will take place on May 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

The development comes as the political heat in Andhra Pradesh rises ahead of the crucial polls, and Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu launches a frontal attack against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During an election rally in Dharmavaram, Chandrababu Naidu said the Chief Minister is a "dictator in nature and a psycho in behavior."

"There are some clear indications that his mental condition is not sound. It is what we have been fighting for the last many days. A stable person will make stable decisions. He is a dictator in nature and a psycho in behaviour. He has looted the state and destroyed the economy. Only Jagan Mohan Reddy has money in the state; everyone else is poor. Now, he is bidding for private lands as well. How can he control my property? If I have to sell my land, I have to get permission from the officer appointed by Jagan. All these are mad acts," Naidu said.

Anti-YSR-Congress party wave

Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP is back in an alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed confidence ahead of the Assembly elections and said that there is an anti-YSR-Congress party wave in Andhra Pradesh. "We are going to sweep the polls. Out of 25 seats (in Lok Sabha), we are going to win 24 or 25 and will win 160 MLAs in the Assembly elections. We are seeing a very clear indication that the crowd is very enthusiastic," he said.

