Election Commission orders transfer of Andhra Pradesh police chief K V Rajendranath ahead Assembly polls 2024
Election Commission didn't reveal the reason behind the transfer of the top cop, but it the move seems to be in the context of upcoming polls Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls 2024: Ahead of the May 13 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday ordered the transfer of state police chief K V Rajendranath, news agency PTI said in a report. The election body has asked the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government to submit the names of three eligible IPS officers in the rank of director general by Monday to fill the vacancy.