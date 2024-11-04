Election Day is here for Elon Musk—who isn’t on the ballot
Tim Higgins , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Nov 2024, 04:09 PM IST
SummaryThe billionaire’s era as a political operative faces its biggest test in the battle between Trump and Harris.
Every politician is making their closing arguments before Election Day. Kamala Harris, Donald Trump. So obviously, Elon Musk needs to make his.
