Election for one RS seat could decide the future of NDA in Bihar

NEW DELHI : Election for one Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar, which was vacated after the death of LJP founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, could decide of the future of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

While Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is keen that the seat should be given to the party, key opposition party Rashrtiya Janata Dal (RJD) too is considering support to LJP if it contests outside NDA's purview. The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule bypoll for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat on Thursday and said that elections and counting for the lone seat will take place on 14 December.

“The vacant Rajya Sabha seat is of LJP and before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leadership had promised LJP that one Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar would be given to the party. It is for the BJP now to honour its commitment," said a Patna-based senior LJP leader.

Members of the LJP are of the view that in the 2014 general elections, LJP had contested 7 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. After Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) or JDU returned to NDA and choto contest 2019 polls under NDA, it was decided that LJP would get 6 LS seats in Bihar and one Rajya Sabha to accommodate all alliance partners.

“We are going to have a meeting of LJP leaders in the coming few days and this issue will be taken up for discussion. The seat is rightfully of LJP. So far, we have not been conveyed that LJP will get the seat or BJP will not help the party. A review of the electoral performance of LJP in the Bihar polls and performance of each of candidates will also be discussed in detail," said the LJP leader quoted above.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to do the balancing act as both JDU and LJP are its alliance members, senior leaders of JDU and a section of BJP’s Bihar unit feels that LJP is not part of the NDA in Bihar. “LJP has never been in alliance with JDU. The party was part of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) when JDU was with BJP. Before the 2014 LS polls, JDU left NDA and LJP had joined but then again JDU returned and joined hands with BJP in 2017. LJP has been a consistent alliance partner of BJP," said a second LJP leader.

The RJD-led Mahagatbandhan, which finished as a close second in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections, is also keeping a keen eye on the election for the RS seat. According to senior party leaders, the issue will come up for discussion in a key meeting scheduled ahead of the assembly session next week.

“Nothing can be ruled out at this stage. If the LJP contests outside the purview of the NDA and the election are about defeating the BJP, then parties like ours can consider offering support. We have to also think whether this could be the first step of reaching out to LJP for any kind of future understanding. But eventually, a lot will depend on how things pan out," a senior RJD leader based in Patna said requesting anonymity.

Since 2015, the RJD continues to be the single largest party in the state which puts it in a dominant political position in the state. Party members are of the view that developments like recent resignation of education minister Mewalal Choudhary and the upcoming RS election could expose the cracks within the ruling alliance in the state.

“The announcement has just been made and formal talks have not begun yet but we are confident that some reasoned view will emerge. It is upto the NDA to decide who they decide to field as their candidate but we are also readying our strategy on this," the RJD leader quoted above added.

The tenure of the seat, which got vacated after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan on 8 October, is till April 2024. EC will issue notification for the seat next week on 26 November, the last date of nomination is on 3 December and the last date of withdrawal of nomination is 7 December.

