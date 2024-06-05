Election Results 2024: Why former CEA Basu advocates for Chandrababu Naidu's exit from the NDA
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's party, part of the NDA alliance, won big in Andhra Pradesh elections winning164 out of 175 Assembly seats and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. Former CEA Dr Kaushik Basu praised Naidu's efficiency and commitment to secularism, urging him to withdraw from the NDA
Following the recent Lok Sabha 2024 election results, Narendra Modi is set to become the prime minister for the third time as the BJP-led NDA is on the verge of forming its third consecutive government at the Centre.