TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's party, part of the NDA alliance, won big in Andhra Pradesh elections winning164 out of 175 Assembly seats and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. Former CEA Dr Kaushik Basu praised Naidu's efficiency and commitment to secularism, urging him to withdraw from the NDA

Following the recent Lok Sabha 2024 election results, Narendra Modi is set to become the prime minister for the third time as the BJP-led NDA is on the verge of forming its third consecutive government at the Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, as the BJP has fallen short of the magic number of 272 needed to form the government on its own, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief Nitish Kumar are poised to play critical roles as kingmakers.

The final tally for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections revealed that the BJP has secured 240 seats. Both Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have a history of switching sides between the BJP and the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr Kaushik Basu has expressed his admiration for Chandrababu Naidu. The ex-CEA, who now teaches economics at Cornell University, recounted a one-on-one policy discussion with Naidu once.

Dr Basu commented that he found two qualities particularly impressive: Chandrababu Naidu's efficiency and commitment to secularism. He hopes Naidu continues to embody these qualities and opts to withdraw from the NDA at this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: INDIA eyes TDP, JD(U) to keep Modi, Shah at bay? BJP's future hangs on coalitions; alliances crucial like never before Dr Basu took to microblogging platform ‘X’ on Wednesday, June 5, and said, “Chandrababu Naidu was among the few politicians I met before I had any govt connection & was a professor in Delhi. He invited me for a 1-on-1 policy chat. I was impressed by two qualities: his efficiency & his secularism. I hope he retains these qualities & pulls out of NDA now."

Netizens responded to Dr Basu's comments, expressing their views.“Sir, I respect you and your views, but I can't agree with this suggestion. It would be immoral and unethical to pull out of a pre-poll alliance that is tantamount to cheating the electorate. Secularism is not under any threat. If democracy needs to thrive, voters mandate must be respected," a social media user @Imbhgks replied to his post.

“But he fought within the NDA fold. With communal BJP. Was he not secular, then? And is it now? Basu Sir playing the politics of convenience?" replied another social media user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Pradesh elections 2024 results TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's party won big in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The NDA alliance, which includes Naidu's TDP, the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP), and the BJP, secured victory in Andhra Pradesh. Elections for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats were held in a single phase on May 13, 2024.

The TDP won 135 seats out of the 144 it contested. The Jana Sena won all 21 Assembly segments it contested, and the BJP won eight out of 11.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 According to Election Commission data, the NDA clinched a landslide victory by winning 164 out of 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The TDP won 135 seats, the Jana Sena party secured 21 seats, and the BJP grabbed eight seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The alliance also performed strongly in the Lok Sabha elections, securing 21 out of 25 seats in the state. TDP won 16 seats, BJP secured three, and Jana Sena bagged two.

The BJP won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, in the 2024 general elections, it fell short of its target of winning 370 seats. The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

