Lok Sabha elections: BJP hand in glove with AIUDF in Assam, says party's former MLA Aminul Haque after joining Congress
Aminul Haque Laskar, who became the Assam BJP's first Muslim MLA in 2016, joined the Congress on March 20, days ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Former leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, Aminul Haque Laskar, has alleged that the saffron party has lost political ideology in the state and that the party is 'hand in glove' with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message