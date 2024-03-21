Former leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, Aminul Haque Laskar, has alleged that the saffron party has lost political ideology in the state and that the party is 'hand in glove' with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Laskar, who became the Assam BJP's first Muslim MLA in 2016, joined the Congress on March 20, days ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"When I became BJP MLA in 2016 , I was the only one from the Muslim community. But now that I have left, it will harm BJP's credibility among Muslims in Assam. BJP is now hand in glove in Assam with AIUDF," said Laskar, the former deputy speaker of Assam assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AIUDF is the third largest political party of Assam after the BJP and the Congress. It won 16 of the 136 seats in the Assam Assembly Elections in 2021. The party founder Badruddin Ajmal is its only Lok Sabha member from Dhubri constituency.

"I was with the BJP for 13 years. The BJP of those days and now is a lot different. That time BJP used to talk about change," Laskar was quoted as saying by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Laskar, the chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Minorities, lost the 2021 Assembly Election to AIUDF's Karim Uddin Barbhuiya.

"I have resigned because BJP has lost its political ideology in Assam," said Laskar, who joined the Congress party in presence of party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections begin on April 19. Assam will vote in three phases - April 19, April 26 and May 7. The results will be announced on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!