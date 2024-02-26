Rahul Gandhi won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, the second seat he had contested.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), the second-largest coalition partner in Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front, has announced the names of its candidates for four crucial seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the candidates, senior party leader Annie Raja will contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. The seat in Kerala is presently held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Party veteran and former MP Pannian Raveendran will contest from Thiruvananthapuram, another crucial seat represented by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement was made by Party State Secretary Binoy Viswam at a press conference. Former agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar and the party's youth wing AIYF's leader C A Arunkumar will be fielded from Thrissur and Mavelikkara seats respectively, he added.

Gandhi represented the Amethi parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2019. BJP leader Smriti Irani defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, the second seat he had contested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!